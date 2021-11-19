Sussex weather: your forecast for Friday, November 19
Here is your Sussex weather forecast for Friday, November 19.
Friday, 19th November 2021, 8:01 am
West Sussex is set to have a cloudy day, according to the Met Office.
The county has a 10 per cent chance of rain throughout most of the day with highs of 13° and lows of 10°.
East Sussex is predicted to have a slightly better day, but residents should still expect cloudy skies.
The Met Office said the region has a 10 per cent chance of rain for most of the day.
East Sussex is expected to see highs of 14° and lows of 11°.