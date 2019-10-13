Sussex weather: This is your forecast for next week

Sussex is set for more heavy rain over the next few days, according to the Met Office.

The county is due to for heavy rain turning to thunder on Monday with more heavy rain on Wednesday, the Met Office said.

Tuesday and Thursday are set to be cloudy and mild with lows of 11 degrees on Wednesday and a peak of 18 on Monday.

The forecast brightens up slightly towards the end of the week.

Although there are plenty of showers forecasted, it’s predicted there will be some dry, cloudy spells.

