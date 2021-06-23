Sussex weather forecast for Wednesday, June 23
Here is your Sussex weather forecast for Wednesday, June 23.
Wednesday, 23rd June 2021, 7:49 am
Today will be fine and dry with sunny spells, according to the Met Office
It says after a cool start, we can expect some good spells of sunshine and it will feel warmer compared to previous days.
The maximum temperature forecast is 23 degrees Celsius.
Tonight will also be pleasant with some evening sunshine forecast, the Met Office says.
But it will be another cool night, especially in rural areas.
The minimum temperature forecast is eight degrees Celsius.