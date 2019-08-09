Sussex warned to brace for gale force winds

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind across Sussex.

The county is braced for winds of up to 60mph on the coast tomorrow, August 10.

Weather news

A spokesman for the Met Office said: “Strong winds are expected to cause some disruption, particularly during Saturday daytime.

“Unseasonably strong southwesterly winds are expected to cause some disruption.

“Gusts of 40-50 mph are expected inland and to around 60 mph around the coasts - particularly in association with heavy showers.”

The Met Office warned to expect large waves and spray on the coast and delays on road, rail air and ferry transport.

It said there could be short term power loss and fallen trees, with journeys taking longer than usual.