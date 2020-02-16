Storm Dennis: These are the 26 Sussex areas most at risk of flooding

As Storm Dennis brings torrential rain to Sussex, many areas of ground already saturated from Storm Ciara will become flooded.

The Environment Agency has released hundreds of flood alerts across the UK, with 26 of them in Sussex.

Weather

Of those 26, many are of flood warnings, which means flooding is expected and immediate action is required. Unsurprisingly, many of the areas fall around rivers likely to break their banks.

These are the areas in Sussex, from west to east, most at risk:

- Aldingbourne and Barnham Rifes

- Western Rother

- Lodsbridge to Shopham Bridge (flood warning, immediate action required)

- Climping seafront

- Tidal areas of Littlehampton Rope Walk

- Lower Arun

- Black Ditch

- Upper Arun

- Horsham on the River Arun (flood warning, immediate action required)

- River Adur West Branch

- River Adur East Branch

- River Mole at Charlwood and Hookwood (flood warning, immediate action required)

- Burstow Stream at East and North Horley (flood warning, immediate action required)

- Upper River Mole, Ifield Brook, Gatwick Stream, Burstow Stream and Salfords Stream

- Lindfield Bridge (flood warning, immediate action required)

- Freshfield Bridge to Sharpsbridge (flood warning, immediate action required)

- Barcombe Mills (flood warning, immediate action required)

- Upper Ouse

- Lower Ouse

- Buxted (flood warning, immediate action required)

- River Uck

- Cuckmere River

- Combe Haven

- Rivers Tillingham and Brede

- River Rother and its tributaries from Turks Bridge to the Royal Military Canal

- Coast from Fairlight to Dungeness including the Tidal Rother

For full information, visit: https://flood-warning-information.service.gov.uk/warnings

