Storm Ciara: Met Office lowers weather warning across Sussex

The Met Office has lowered the weather warning from amber to yellow across Sussex tomorrow (Monday) as Storm Ciara is predicted to continue to cause problems.

According to the Met Office, tomorrow’s weather is likely to reach 60 to 70mph winds causing ‘large waves’ with a possibility of flooding to coastal towns.

The weather has affected Sussex today (Sunday), which has seen drivers warned to take extra care on the roads, trains and flights cancelled, trees uprooted, schools closed amongst a host of other issues.

A Met Office spokesman said, “Although it will remain widely rather windy in the wake of Storm Ciara, a further swathe of very strong winds is possible across the far south of England during Monday.

“Gusts of 60-70 mph could develop quite widely over parts of SW England during Monday morning, before moving east through the afternoon to affect other exposed coastal parts of southern England.

“Large waves are expected along the coasts, with a small chance of localised coastal flooding.”

The spokesman outlined what to expect from a yellow weather warning:

Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely

Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely

It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities affected by spray and/or large waves

