Reader photos of the lunar eclipse over Sussex

In Sussex we had a good view of the eclipse last night (July 16), with the moon about half-covered by the Earth’s shadow at maximum eclipse, and as a result readers have sent in their pictures.
View more
The lunar eclipse provided a night-time spectacle for people around the world, and it just so happened to fall on the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 rocket launch.
In Sussex we had a good view of the eclipse last night (July 16), with the moon about half-covered by the Earth’s shadow at maximum eclipse, and as a result readers have sent in their pictures.