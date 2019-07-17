Created with Sketch.
Eddie Mitchell captured this in Worthing

Reader photos of the lunar eclipse over Sussex

The lunar eclipse provided a night-time spectacle for people around the world, and it just so happened to fall on the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 rocket launch.

In Sussex we had a good view of the eclipse last night (July 16), with the moon about half-covered by the Earth’s shadow at maximum eclipse, and as a result readers have sent in their pictures.

Thank you to Glen McGill for taking this picture
Glen McGill
Sinead Woods photographed the eclipse at Lancing Beach Green.
Sinead Woods
This incredible picture was taken by Peter Merchant
Peter Merchant
Another wonderful picture by Peter Merchant
Peter Merchant
