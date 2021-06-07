More sunny weather in store for Sussex – especially this weekend

Weather forecast

The next few days are set to remain warm and dry, according to the Met Office, with long periods of sunshine.

Temperatures will hover at around 20 degrees across the county, with some cloud forecast in the mornings.

The weekend will be even warmer, with temperatures predicted to reach 23 degrees in some areas on Sunday.

The days will be sunny with a moderate breeze.

Here is the weather forecast for Sussex for the next few days:

Tuesday, June 8: highs of 17C, lows of 12C – sunny

Wednesday, June 9: highs of 20C, lows of 13C – sunny

Thursday, June 10: highs of 19C, lows of 13C – cloudy changing to sunny intervals

Friday, June 11: highs of 20C, lows of 14C – cloudy changing to sunny intervals

Saturday, June 12: highs of 21C, lows of 13C – sunny changing to cloudy