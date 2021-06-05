Met Office weather forecasters warn of risk of ‘hot conditions’ for Sussex as UK heatwave set to last into July

The long-term forecast warns of an ‘increased risk of hot conditions’.

The county and the rest of the UK has enjoyed sunny weather over the last week after cold conditions dominated much of April and May.

For its long-range forecast from June 18 to July 2, the Met Office said: “A good deal of fine and dry weather across much of the UK for the end of June, although there could be a few showers in places and perhaps some rain in the far north at times.

“Temperatures are likely to be above average. By the end of June and into early July, conditions will probably become more unsettled with an increasing chance of rain spreading across the UK.”

From Wednesday (June 9) until June 18 the Met Office said there will be ‘rather mixed conditions’.

But it added that there will be a ‘good deal of fine and dry weather around’.

It said: “Temperatures will trend towards the warmer side of average. Towards the end of the period, a trend towards more settled and dry conditions overall, however this accompanied by a risk of some showers and prolonged spells of rain across the far north. Low cloud and sea fog are also likely to develop, throughout this period and affect northern and eastern coastlines.