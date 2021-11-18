Here is when the sunshine will return to Sussex

Following a week of relatively cloudy skies, here is when the sun will return to Sussex.

Despite having patches of clear skies over the last week, both East Sussex and West Sussex residents have not been treated to much sunshine.

The Met Office said West Sussex is next set to have clear skies on Monday, November 22 between 9am–12pm, before the sun returns at 3pm.

Although clear skies are expected, the county is predicted to see highs of 9°.

East Sussex residents will have to wait slightly longer for the sun to return, according to the Met Office.

The county is predicted to have clear skies from 9am–6pm on Tuesday, November 23.