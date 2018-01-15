WEATHER: Wet and windy Monday

Blue Monday is set to live up to its name with a wet, windy and cold start to the week across most of Sussex.

After heavy rain to start, things are set to brighten up later this afternoon for what is considered the dreariest day of the year.

A cold Monday night will continue into Tuesday morning, with rain in some areas which could turn to sleet or snow.

It should be a brighter start to Wednesday, though still cold, and there is a risk of gale force winds and heavy rain into Wednesday night but clearing on Thursday, and a brighter, though still breezy end to the week.