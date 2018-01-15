Weather warning - More strong gusting winds across Sussex

A weather alert has been issued as Sussex will be hit by strong gusting winds again later this week.

The Met Office yellow (be aware) warning is from 9pm Wednesday (January 17) until 1pm on Thursday.

The Met Office says: “Very strong winds will affect parts of the UK during Wednesday night and into Thursday.

“The strongest winds are expected to transfer eastwards across the warning area before clearing by early afternoon.

“Road, rail and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations.

“There is also a possibility that some bridges may close.

“Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

“Injuries and danger to life from flying debris are possible, along with some damage to buildings.

“In addition, large waves are expected to affect some western coasts with beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.”

The Chief Forecaster’s assessment is: “During Wednesday night and into Thursday there is the potential for gusts of 60-70mph quite widely and a small chance of winds reaching 80mph in places.

“Along with the strong winds a spell of heavy rain can also be expected.”