Weather warning for West Sussex issued by Met Office

A weather warning has been issued for a large part of West Sussex tomorrow (Friday November 9).

The Met Office have issued a yellow warning from 1pm to 11pm tomorrow.

Weather warning

This is for a spell of heavy rain and strong winds.

The Met Office says: “A band of heavy rain is expected to move east during Friday with widely 15-25mm of rain falling and perhaps 50mm over higher ground.

“This will be in addition to other spells of heavy rain earlier in the week affecting a similar area.

“Rain will be accompanied by strong winds with gusts of 50mph possible inland and perhaps 60mph around some coasts.”