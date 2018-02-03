Weather warning for snow and ice in Sussex

The Met Office has issued yellow warnings for snow and ice as Sussex is expected to be hit by wintery showers tomorrow (Sunday, February 4).

Wintery showers are expected to mainly affect East Sussex, although residents are warned to take steps to prepare for icy roads and say some rail services are also likely to be affected.

Two warnings have been issued for tomorrow. The first between 2am and 10am and the second between 8pm and 10am on Monday (February 5).

The Met Office’s Chief Forecaster said: “Cloud will tend to break overnight allowing temperatures to fall below freezing in places and ice to form on some untreated surfaces. In addition, wintry showers could very locally produce a light covering (1 cm or less) of snow.

“Scattered rain, sleet and snow showers are expected to be most frequent across Kent and East Sussex during Sunday evening before also affecting parts of East Anglia and Greater London later in the night. Showers are likely to fall as rain along eastern coasts but inland locally 1-3 cm of snow could accumulate, mainly over hills above 100 metres.”