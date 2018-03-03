Weather forecast: Beast from the East is finally tamed

From the looks of the weather forecast, it appears the Beast from the East has finally been tamed.

The cold weather front from Siberia blanketed Sussex with snow and ice, with temperatures feeling like -10°C and lower when factoring in wind chill. Click here to read more.

But it seems spring might finally be arriving.

Temperatures for today will be between 4°C and 7°C – positively tropical compared to the last few days – with sunny spells and cloud into the afternoon. Areas in the north of Sussex have a yellow ice warning in place until 11am.

Tomorrow, temperatures should get slightly warmer, with highs of 8°C. But the weather will be generally cloudy with a good chance of showers throughout the day.