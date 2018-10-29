Weather for Sussex: Monday, October 29

It will be a cold start across the county today (Monday, October 29) making way to a largely dry and sunny day.

However a few showers are likely to continue moving across the county at times, according to the Met Office.

It will feel cold, with strengthening northeasterly winds. The maximum temperature is expected to be 9°C.

Tonight cloud will thicken overnight with spells of occasionally heavy rain during the early hours, according to the Met Office.

It will be windy, with gales on the coast possible by dawn.

The minimum temperature is expected to be 4°C.