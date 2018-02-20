Weather Alert update: ‘Beast from the East’ on its way

Very cold air from Siberia is set to hit Sussex later this week as daytime temperatures drop from today’s 10degC down to freezing.

And the easterly winds, dubbed the ‘Beast from the East’, will make it feel far colder with a wind chill factor of around minus eight during the day.

However, early indications are that any significant snow is unlikely to hit the county in the near future, with a sunny weekend and a cloudy day next Monday.

The Met Office forecast for early March is that the cold weather will linger.

The outlook for Tuesday March 6 to Tuesday March 20 is: “At the start of this period it is likely to remain cold or very cold for many with widespread frost and brisk easterly winds from Continental Europe, making it feel raw.

“This will continue to bring the risk of significant snow across some southern, eastern and central parts of the country, whereas towards the north and west it will start drier.

“As we head through the middle of March, there is a lot of uncertainty in the forecast, but it may start to turn more unsettled and less cold with the wettest and mildest weather spreading in from the southwest.”