A weather warning has been issued by the Met Office over potential thunderstorms in the county before the end of today (Sunday, July 1).

The alert says torrential rain, hail and lightning could appear later.

The Met Office issued the yellow warning saying expected thunderstorms in the south west could spread eastwards into Sussex.

It sad the greatest chance of impacts is in the afternoon, with the risk decreasing again later this evening.

But a few thunderstorms are still possible overnight.