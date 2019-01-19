Watch this horse being rescued from a stream in Upper Beeding

A lucky horse was rescued from a stream in Upper Beeding this morning (January 19).

Poor Logan got himself into a bit of a pickle and had to be winched out by special teams from the fire service.

Logan being rescued, photo by Eddie Mitchell SUS-190119-145726001

The nine-year-old horse’s owner Karen Guile said she received a call from the owner of the land off Pound Lane at around 10am saying he’d gone down a bank in his field and into the stream.

She said, “We tried everything to get him out but he couldn’t get his back end out.

“He’s a bit ditsy. So we had to call the fire brigade. They were fantastic, they came within half an hour.”

Crews helped calm Logan and a vet sedated him so he could be safely hoisted out the water.

Logan being rescued, photo by Eddie Mitchell SUS-190119-145739001

Karen said, “We are very grateful. He’s fine now. He’s a bit tired, he’s got about four rugs on him.”

She said she’s kept horses in the field for 15 years and this has only happened once before – with the animal able to find its way out of the stream.

Why Logan decided to go for a dip remains a mystery.

Photos and video by Eddie Mitchell.

Logan being rescued, photo by Eddie Mitchell SUS-190119-145715001

Logan being rescued, photo by Eddie Mitchell SUS-190119-145653001