Watch the official opening of Shoreham Beach's new deli

A crowd of customers celebrated the official opening of a new deli in Shoreham Beach on Saturday.

Beach Deli in Beach Green, Shoreham, serves home-made sandwiches, quiches, sausage rolls and scotch eggs, as well as some ready-made meals.

The deli was officially opened in Shoreham Beach on Saturday

Owner Peter Wood held an official opening on Saturday morning which was attended by customers as well as Joss Loader, chairman of the Shoreham Beach Residents' Association.

He said: “I’m glad to provide a new facility for everyone on the beach."

Ms Loader said: “It’s really good to have the Beach Deli here. This used to be a thriving parade. We have got some great businesses here already so Peter's is a really good addition.

“We wish him the very best of luck from everyone on the beach and particularly The Shoreham Beach Residents’ Association, who are very pleased this shop is open.

“I’m sure it’s destined to do very well."

