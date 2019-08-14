Watch ordnance being blown up in Goring Gap after resident finds it in their garden

A Worthing resident had a shock today as they discovered unexploded ordnance in their back garden.

According to PCSO Foster from Adur and Worthing Police, the ordnance was discovered today and was 'safely removed' from their garden by the Royal Navy Bomb Disposal Team.

The ordnance was exploded at Goring Gap. Pictures and video: Adur and Worthing Police

From there, it was taken to Goring Gap, where it was 'safely detonated'.

He filmed the explosion and shared it on Facebook, where he described the whole affair as a 'bit of excitement for today'.

Common ordnance discovered in Worthing includes grenades and sea mines.