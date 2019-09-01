Watch firefighters battle '10-acre blaze' at Findon farm

Firefighters battled a large fire that swept across as much as 10 acres of land at a farm in Findon last night (August 31).

According to West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, it was called at just before 10.30pm to the incident at Muntham Farm, Findon.

Firefighters tackling the large blaze at Muntham Farm, Findon. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

Initially, fire engines were sent from Steyning and Worthing, and a land rover from Horsham. When they arrived, crews spoke to the property owner and discovered that one acre of chopped down crops was alight.

This quickly spread to three acres, so a water carrier was requested due to a poor water supply, the fire service said.

At its peak, up to 10 acres of the cropped land was alight, and crews used a high-pressure hose reel, the land rovers and a tractor and plough to extinguish the blaze.

No-one was injured, and the cause of the fire is unknown at this stage, a spokesman said.

The fire service left the scene at midnight.