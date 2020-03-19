Watch crews tackle fire in Worthing town centre

A fire broke out in Worthing town centre last night (March 18).

Crews from Worthing, Lancing, and Bognor Regis were called to the blaze in Brighton Road at about 10pm.

Fire in Brighton Road, Worthing SUS-200319-072223001

Firefighters used four sets of breathing apparatus, two hose reels, one jet and a hydrant to tackle the fire in the kitchen of a first floor flat, near Fords Frames.

All residents were accounted for, according to West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (WSFRS).

At 11pm last night the fire service said crews remained at the scene identifying any hot spots with a thermal imaging camera.

The road was closed while the incident was dealt with.

4 PUMP FIRE BRIGHTON RD WORTHING FIRE SUS-200319-072211001

WSFRS said, “Thank you for your time and patience while the road was closed.”