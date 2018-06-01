Warning after flytipping delays crews attending Southwick collision

The fire service has issued a warning after ‘a large amount of fly tipping’ delayed crews attending a three vehicle collision in the Southwick tunnel yesterday.

Two children were taken to hospital after cars collided in the A27 Southwick Tunnel heading westbound at 12.55pm.

The westbound carriageway was closed by police while the emergency services dealt with the incident.

Firefighters from Shoreham, who attempted to use the emergency access route on the A27 slip road, said they were met with a large amount of fly tipping.

A spokesman said: “Crews had to physically remove the abandoned waste in order to gain access, causing a delayed attendance time.

“This is unacceptable and Highways England have been informed.

“Please report large scale illegal dumping to help us avoid a similar situation.”

Instances of fly tipping can be reported here https://www.gov.uk/report-flytipping

A police spokesman said yesterday: “Police closed the A27 Shoreham by-pass westbound between its junction with the A293 at Hangleton and Southwick Hill Tunnel where three vehicles had been in collision.

“The outer lane of the dual carriageway re-opened at 1.37pm and the A27 was fully re-opened at 2.38pm.

“No serious injuries were reported, although two casualties – believed to be a 10-year-old girl and a teenage boy – were taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton, for further checks.”

A spokesman for the South East Coast Ambulance Service said: “We were called just before 1pm today following reports of a multiple-vehicle collision.

“We assessed and treated six patients at the scene – three of which were taken to hospital.

