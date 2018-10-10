Warden investigates after suspected dog attack on Sompting cat

A dog warden is looking into reports of a suspected dog attack after a cat was found dead in Sompting this morning.

Ray Mcleod was getting ready for work at around 4.40am, when he saw two dogs crossing the garden to where his cat, Aussie, was sitting by the front door of his home in Avon Close.

Aussie ran off, followed by the dogs, and Ray chased after them down the alleyway behind his house.

He said he heard a ‘yelping’ sound, and soon saw the dogs run off, but was unable to find Aussie.

His wife later found Aussie dead with injuries to her neck.

“My wife is devastated and I’m gutted,” Ray said, adding that his six-year-old was also upset.

“It’s affected the whole family.”

He believes the dogs attacked Aussie, because of where he had seen them and where Aussie was then found.

Ray, who owns a labrador himself, said: “Whoever owns those dogs knows they’ve got that temperament, they should make sure they are secure.”

He added that he had heard similar reports of cats being attacked by dogs in the area.

Police said: “We received a report of a cat being found dead just before 6am on Wednesday (10 October) in Sylvan Road Sompting.

“The cat owner reported two dogs had been chasing his cat at 4.45am and believed they had attacked the cat and killed it.

“He has been advised to contact the local authority dog warden who deals with such incidents.”

Ray said the dog warden had visited to take a statement and was investigating the incident.

