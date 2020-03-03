Wanted Worthing man sought by police

Police are searching for a wanted 27-year-old Worthing man.

Nkanyiso Mbambo, 27, is wanted for breaching his court bail conditions, police said.

He is currently on court bail for assault, threats to kill and criminal damage, according to police.

He is described as black, slim, 5ft 9ins with brown eyes and black hair.

He is known to have links to addresses in Worthing.

Police said: “Anyone who sees him, or who has any information as to his whereabouts, is asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 511 of 07/02.”

SEE MORE: Cats actress from Worthing nominated for worst actress at awards ceremony

Gatwick to touchdown at Worthing College for careers event

Worthing terrorism arrest: young man appears in court