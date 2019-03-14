Wadars’ new cattery is officially open – and it’s a huge step forward for rescue charity

Animal rescue charity Wadars has officially opened its new rehoming cattery.

High Sheriff of West Sussex Caroline Nicholls opened the facility at a ceremony last week, alongside other dignitaries.

Official opening of Wadar's new cattery facility at Ferring by the High Sheriff. Pic Steve Robards SR1906198 SUS-190603-194819001

The cattery is part of the first phase of development at the charity’s site in Hangleton Lane, Ferring, which has also included creation of a small wildlife unit to house wild birds, hedgehogs and other small mammals until they can be released back into the wild.

Wadars chairman of trustees Christie McMahon said: “We are absolutely delighted to have opened our new cattery and having the High Sheriff to do the honours for us was the icing on the cake. Rehoming animals from our own site has been a dream for a number of years, and to be able to open the cattery as part of our 50th birthday celebrations is just fantastic.”

The next step for Wadars is to build a large aviary to house seabirds, which could be in place around June before the annual spike in gull chick casualties.

Future development plans also include kennels, centre reception, education room, animal assessment room and a larger wildlife area – but as yet the charity does not have funding in place to realise its grand ambition.

Other guests at the official opening included representatives from Battersea Dogs and Cats Home, which has awarded a grant to Wadars to help pay for some of the equipment within the new cattery.

Margaret Hulme, grants manager at Battersea said: “We hope that this grant will help make a real difference to the lives of cats and dogs in the community.

Battersea helps more than 7,000 dogs and cats each year, at our three centres in London, Berkshire and Kent and beyond.”

Visit www.wadars.co.uk for more information.