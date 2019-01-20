Violent incident in Portslade

Police have made an arrest after a half-dressed knife-wielding man seen running ‘violently’ in and out of houses in Portslade.

Officers were called to the Warrior Close area after several neighbours raised the alarm yesterday afternoon (January 19), said Sussex Police.

The man was found by officers in Fox Way, said police, holding a knife which he had found in one of the houses.

According to Sussex Police, the man confronted the officers but was quickly and safely arrested with the help of a taser.

The 30-year-old man was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton to be treated for what is believed to be an underlying health condition, they said.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said officers were waiting to interview him and are working to establish the motive his behaviour.

They also said a woman at one of the address received injuries when her door was pushed open as the man ran past, and two police officers were slightly hurt as they restrained the man.

Chief Inspector Rachel Swinney said: “This was a frightening experience for the residents involved, even though none of them reported being directly threatened. With their help we resolved this incident very quickly.

“We have had thanks from local people for our response, and have reassured them that this was an isolated and swiftly contained event and there is no ongoing concern for their safety.”