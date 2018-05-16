VIDEO: Young and old celebrate royal wedding at The Body Shop HQ

Everyone loves a royal wedding - and at The Body Shop headquarters, those young and old celebrated with a party.

With her big day approaching and questions about who will be walking her down the aisle, Meghan Markle could probably do with a relaxing bath.

Young people and older residents were brought together by The Body Shop team in Littlehampton for a royal wedding party

So no doubt she would be quite jealous of the ladies and gentlemen from nearby care homes who were treated to a royal wedding party at The Body Shop headquarters in Watersmead Business Park, Littlehampton, on Thursday.

The residents from Victoria Lodge Dementia Care Home in Shakespeare Road, Worthing, Fulford Care and Nursing Home in East Street, Littlehampton and Claremont Lodge, in Fontwell Avenue, Chichester, were joined by children from the Co-operative Childcare nursery next door for an afternoon of tea, cake, bingo and dancing in the Ed’s Diner canteen and free goodie bags.

It was organised by members of the health and safety and customer complaints teams at The Body Shop, using part of their volunteering hours.

Sara Townley, post-market surveillance manager, invited three generations of her family to the celebrations: her daughter Gabriella, four, her sister Corinna Carew, who was visiting from New Zealand, and her mother Margaret Cooper.

Corinna Carew, Margaret Cooper, Sara Townley, and Gabriella, four

The 71-year-old was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease four years ago, and Sara, from Portsmouth, has worked with the Alzheimer’s Society to raise awareness about the condition.

She said: “My mum isn’t in a care home, but many people with dementia are, and they don’t get visitors from one week to the next because they can’t remember you. So to be able to bring these people together today is an honour. Everyone’s chatting, smiling, it’s lovely. To be able to have that contact with someone new, just to have a hug, it can make such a difference.”

Corinna said she was looking forward to the wedding, which takes place on Saturday: “We love it down in New Zealand. They are a really big deal.”

June Prosser, originally from South Wales, has been at Victoria Lodge for three years. She said: “I have absolutely loved it. To come out to a meeting like this is lovely.” She was sat next to Sarah Moxham from the health and safety department, and the pair chatted about their families.

Children from the Co-operative Childcare nursery joined in the fun

They were helped with bingo by Fletcher Espezel, three. His favourite part of the day came later, he said: “My favourite part has been eating chocolate cakes. I love chocolate!”

Meanwhile, Katie Baker, Bonnie Coldwell and Maisie Perry, all four, had fun colouring in pictures of princes, princesses and crowns.

The event was the brainchild of Sarah Wilson, who provided much of the crockery used on the day.

Food and cakes were donated by Elior UK.

As they were tidying up, she said: “It has been a great day. I have really enjoyed it.

“It is the first time we have done anything like this, but when we want something to happen, we usually make it happen.”