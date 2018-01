Firefighters are still investigating alerts of a potential fire at Debenhams.

The fire service was called to the South Street store just before 3pm today following reports of a 'smell of burning', and the shop was evacuated. Click here to read more.

Fire engines outside Debenhams in South Street, Worthing

And at 6pm, two fire engines were still at the scene.

A West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service spokesman confirmed the investigation was still ongoing, but it is currently unclear if the investigations will be finished tonight.