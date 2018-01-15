Video: Unwanted Christmas gifts help Children in Need

People from across the area helped raise £1,800 for Children in Need at BBC Sussex’s third Give a Gift sale.

Held at the St Paul’s Centre, in Worthing, the event saw people donate their unwanted Christmas gifts, which were then sold on Saturday.

Pudsey and Worthing town crier Bob Smytherman were at the event

An array of items were on offer at tables staffed by members of the BBC Sussex team and volunteers from local WI branches. The gifts ranged from chocolates and perfumes to books and board games.

There were also some special auction items donated by the likes of Worthing Theatres, Proto restaurant group and Ridgeview Winery.

Pudsey Bear was in attendance on the day, as were East Worthing and Shoreham MP Tim Loughton and Worthing town crier Bob Smytherman. Presenters Danny Pike and Mark Carter also hosted their regular Saturday shows from the venue.

Mark, also assistant managing editor at BBC Sussex, said raising £1,800 in two hours was an ‘amazing’ result. He added: “Huge thanks goes to all of our amazing listeners who donated gifts and to those who came along on Saturday to bag a bargain.”

Trudy Bellinger and her daughters Victoria, 15, and Georgina, 17, with their purchases