VIDEO: Three people in the same Littlehampton street win postcode lottery

Three neighbours from Littlehampton are celebrating after scooping £30,000 each with People’s Postcode Lottery.

Their postcode BN17 6JJ was drawn as a winner of the Street Prize on Saturday.

Two of the winners from North Street were available to receive their cheque in person from People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Danyl Johnson.

Julie McMurchy, 45, who works part time in Tesco while she trains as an accountant, was in tears when she unveiled her cheque and said it meant the world to her family.

Julie said: ”I went into a bit of a panic. I don’t think I breathed for about 30 seconds.

“I can’t believe it. We get married in six months and this is perfect. I wanted to have a bouncy castle at the wedding but couldn’t afford it and now we can.”

Julie McMurchy and Martin Tague are getting married in six months

Julie’s partner Martin Tague will be turning 50 in May and the family are now planning a holiday to celebrate with their two children, aged 18 and ten.

Julie added: “We wanted a holiday but couldn’t afford it. We’ll be going away now.”

A couple of doors away, Rachael Howard, 55, who works in Morrisons Café, was thrilled to learn she had won and already has plans for the money.

She said: “It hasn’t sunk in. This is an awful lot of money for me. I was only expecting £1,000 but this is just like beyond, beyond. I’ve won quite a few small prizes before but this is amazing.

“I always wanted to go to Australia to visit family. Now I can take my mum.

“When you win, it is just like a little added bonus but you are supporting the charities as well, which is always a good thing.”

She said the money would also helping with ‘boring’ things like getting the guttering cleared, which she said desperately needed doing.

Congratulating the winners, Danyl said: “I love it when I surprise our players at their door and reveal what they have won, it really is the best job in the world.

