VIDEO: Teville Gate demolition begins

Workers have begun a 20-week project which will see Teville Gate's multi-storey car park reduced to rubble.

A regeneration site plagued by false dawns and decades of inaction, today's miserable weather was an apt backdrop as demolition specialists Hughes and Salvidge prepared to dismantle Teville Gate's car park (March 12).

Teville Gate demolition begins

But residents will hope for a brighter future as preparations begin to knock down the concrete carbuncle, a move which is hoped will kick-start redevelopment of the site.

Worthing Borough Council, backed by government funding, agreed to seek demolition of the 1960s car park in September.

The council leases the car park from site owners Mosaic but it required an investment of £2million over the next four years.

As well as saving money, the council hopes the demolition will provide fresh impetus to Mosaic to redevelop the wider site. It will open a temporary 66-space surface car park when the multi-storey is gone.

Mosaic has now notified the council of its intention to knock down the rest of the buildings on site - with the exception of Teville Gate House, which it does not own.

A digger moved in today to pull down the Bed King kiosk, with council figures gathered to see the first stages of the project.

Demolition of the car park will begin in around five weeks' time, after checks and clearance of any asbestos is completed.

Workers will then demolish the structure storey by storey.

See the video above as the first stage of the demolition took place.