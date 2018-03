Snow has arrived in Worthing once more, though so far not anywhere close to the Beast from the East.

Video shot in Worthing town centre shows blusters of snow but nothing settling.

Snow has arrived in Worthing

Despite the perhaps initially underwhelming amount of snow, it is still cold.

We have assembled a list of homeless shelters in Sussex, which can be viewed here.

Know of a shelter that's not on the list? Please email our reporter at michael.drummond@jpress.co.uk and we'll add it to our story.