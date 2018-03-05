VIDEO: Shoreham sailing charity celebrates launch of renovated boat

A Shoreham based charity, which provides opportunities for people with disabilities to go sailing, has celebrated the renovation of a well-used Paralympic boat.

Sussex Sailability launched the 23ft keel boat, which is named Josh, at an event at Sussex Yacht Club in Brighton Road on Saturday attended by the members of the group, councillors and Tim Loughton MP.

Sussex Sailability members at the event

Kevin Headon, a trustee of Sussex Sailability and vice commodore of the sailing club, said: “It was fantastic.The boat looked great and everyone was really keen to get out sailing it again.”

The ‘very special’ boat was orignally bought by the charity from Paralympian Andy Cassells, who won gold for Great Britain in 1996.

It was named Josh after a young man who had cerebral palsy, who had sailed with Mr Cassells at Cowes Corinthian Sailing Club.

The boat has undergone a complete refit, which took around four weeks, carried out by a local boat builder.

Launching the boat

The ‘stable and forgiving’ vessel has had several adaptations fitted over the years to make it suitable for people with disabilities to use.

It is one of several boats used by the charity, which has been running for around 18 years and takes more than 400 people with disabilities out sailing every year.

Mr Headon said of sailing: "It’s one of the few sports where people of all genders, all ages and all disabilities compete on an equal footing.”

Around 80 volunteers help run the charity in Shoreham.

Launching the boat

A long-serving volunteer, James, who recently died, was honoured at the event by having one of the boats named after him.

The dentist from Brighton, who was also a channel swimmer, regularly took people out sailing for the charity.

Find out more about Sussex Sailability here

Tim Loughton MP was among those who attended the event