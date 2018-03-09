VIDEO: Royal visit for technical centre in Shoreham

An events, exhibitions and training facility in Shoreham has been formally opened by the Duke of Kent to celebrate a company’s centenary.

The Duke toured the £1.2million Centenary Innovation Centre at the Ricardo Shoreham Technical Centre, meeting staff, including apprentices and engineers, on Tuesday.

Royal visit for Ricardos in Shoreham

Dave Shemmans, chief executive of Ricardo, thanked His Royal Highness for attending and said: “This is a very practical and versatile facility that has already played host to a wide range of events, both internal to the company and for external customers.

“But more than this, it also celebrates more than a century of Ricardo technological innovation that has helped to shape the modern industrial economy of the world.

“From the first engines designed by our founder Sir Harry Ricardo over a hundred years ago, to the latest work of the company in electric and autonomous vehicles, environmental protection, and in the more sustainable use of scarce resources, Ricardo continues to make a positive and valuable contribution to society worldwide.”

The 400-square-metre venue, which has been in operation since late 2016, provides a flexible open-plan space with adjacent private meeting rooms that are used as a resource for other businesses in the region.

It is also the new home for Ricardo’s own technology exhibition.

The Duke of Kent toured displays including a virtual reality demonstration of the combustion processes of a modern engine, a system developed in collaboration with the University of Brighton.

Outside the building, The Duke was shown some of the technology demonstrator vehicles developed by Ricardo to highlight the future potential of more sustainable transport.