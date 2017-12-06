VIDEO: Man launches Top Gear-style road trip in sister's memory

A man who lost his sister to cancer will be embarking on a Top Gear-style road trip around Europe to raise money for the hospice which cared for her in her final days.

Starting off at Mewsbrook Park in Littlehampton, Toby Harris and his friend Simon will visit at least 15 countries in one week in a eye-catchingly decorated Daewoo Matiz.

They will be setting off on May 19, the year anniversary of his sister Charlotte’s death.

The pair are raising money for St Barnabus House in Titnore Lane, Worthing, where the mother of four lost her fight with a rare form of intestinal cancer.

Toby, 47, said Charlotte would probably laugh at the thought of the challenge, but hitting their £5,000 target would have ‘meant everything’ to her. He said: “She did say when she moved in here that she wished she had done it sooner. The care was excellent.”

The trip will take them through France, Belgium, Luxembourg, Switzerland, Lichtenstein, Austria, Italy, Slovenia, Croatia, Bosnia, Serbia, Hungary, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Germany and the Netherlands.

Toby expected petrol and tolls to cost £1,000, and they will be sleeping in the car or a tent by the roadside to keep costs down.

He said driving a modern car ‘would be too easy’: “We want that bit of a challenge.

“Maybe I’ve been watching too much Top Gear, but the idea of it breaking down and us having to fix it by the roadside is strangely appealing.

“But if it is halway up a mountain when it’s freezing I won’t be happy!”

Family friend Steph Brock, 26, said: “I think they are very brave, and the car is brilliant – it really stands out from the crowd, but then Charlotte stood out from the crowd.

“What Toby is doing reflects Charlotte’s bravery – she just got on with it.”

Jenny Murrell, community fundraising officer for St Barnabus House, said: “When we heard about Toby’s challenge we were really excited because it’s such an unusual fundraising activity. The sponsorship money he raises for St Barnabas House by undertaking the road trip will go directly towards providing vital hospice care services for people with life-limiting illnesses, both at the hospice and in the local community.

“We are extremely grateful for Toby’s support and would like to wish him the best of luck with his challenge.”

To donate, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/eurodrive.

The route Toby Harris, 47, and his friend Simon will be taking on their road trip to raise money for St Barnabus House hospice. Pictured on the bonnet of the Daewoo Matiz they will be driving.

Charlotte Harris (centre) surrounded by her family