VIDEO: Drone footage of Worthing’s big wheel

Here’s a bird’s-eye view of Worthing’s big wheel and the town centre.

Standing at 35 metres high, the wheel is one of the tallest transportable attractions of it’s type currently available in the UK – giving those boarding the chance to see up to ten miles in the distance.

The wheel in Steyne Gardes, Worthing. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

It can carry up to 144 people in its 24 pods and will open to the public on Saturday – and with it come hopes of a spring boost for tourism.

Councillor Kevin Jenkins, Worthing Borough Council’s executive member for regeneration, said: “I’m delighted to welcome this exciting temporary attraction to town. Observation wheels are a proven popular attraction for people of all ages.

“It will become an instant landmark for everyone in the town, as well as giving people the chance to see Worthing from an entirely new perspective. “I’m confident it will be a big success and yet another reason why people should come and discover Worthing.”

This footage, taken by photographer Eddie Mitchell, gives an idea of the sort of views people can expect.

