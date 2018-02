The fire service released the driver from a bus after a collision in Portslade last night (Saturday, February 17).

Crews were called to the scene in Trafalgar Street in Portslade, where a bus had reportedly collided with a car and a building, a spokesman for the fire and rescue service confirmed.

Emergency services at the scene. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

The driver of the bus was left trapped and was released by a fire crew using hydraulic equipment, the spokesman said.

More information to follow.

Damage to the bus. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Emergency services at the scene. Photo: Eddie Mitchell