VIDEO: Dog of the week – Zeke

Zeke is a lively labrador cross looking for love.

A vibrant and enthusiastic character, this is a dog that will keep you thoroughly entertained.

Tracey Rae, rehoming centre manager at Dogs Trust Shoreham, explained: “Just as active in mind as he is in spirit, this energetic chap enjoys keeping busy and learning new things.

“He is seeking experienced dog-owners who could provide him with plenty of attention and who will enjoy positive reward-based training as much as he does.”

The two-year-old needs an adult-only home with a good-sized garden and must be the only pet in the household.

Potential owners will be asked to begin their relationship with Zeke over multiple sessions at the Brighton Road centre, where guidance with training will be given.

Contact Dogs Trust Shoreham on 01273 452576 or visit www.dogstrust.org.uk for more information.