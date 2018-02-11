VIDEO: Dog of the week – Winston

Seven-year-old Winston enjoys nothing more than to be off on an adventure.

This independent terrier prefers quiet walks with the freedom to explore in rural areas.

Winston appreciates time alone but will relish affection once a bond is built.

Tracey Rae, rehoming centre manager at Dogs Trust Shoreham, said: “An adult-only home with minimal visitors would be ideal for this loveable terrier, as this way he can build up a strong bond with those closest to him.

“He’d like a garden of his own and to be the only pet in the household.”

Visit the centre in Brighton Road, Shoreham, or telephone 01273 452576 for more information.