VIDEO: Dog of the week – Olly

Husky akita cross Olly turns heads with striking features that are true to his breed.

The active three-year-old is always keen to be out and about investigating on long walks.

Tracey Rae, rehoming centre manager at Dogs Trust Shoreham, said: “Playful and energetic, Olly is a huge toy fanatic. He’d like a variety of toys to choose from in his new home and is partial to a game of fetch with his human chums.

“Despite Olly’s independent streak, you’ll soon get to know his sweet and loving character once you’ve built up a bond with him.

“He would be happiest sharing his home with teenagers aged 16 and over and would like to be the only pet.”

Visit the centre in Brighton Road, Shoreham, or telephone 01273 452576 for more information.