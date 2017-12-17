VIDEO: Dog of the week – Joey

Cheeky chappie Joey has a fun and enthusiastic character.

Playful in nature, the lovable four-year-old has bundles of energy and is particularly fond of soft and squishy toys.

Tracey Rae, rehoming centre manager at Dogs Trust Shoreham, said: “Super smart Joey is looking for a special someone who has lots of time for him and will enjoy continuing his ongoing training.

“The active terrier cross would love to be taken on lots of fun walks in quieter areas and will need a garden of his own at home.

“He would be best be suited to an adult-only household and would like to be the only pet.”

Dogs Trust Shoreham is situated in Brighton Road, Shoreham. Telephone 01273 452576.