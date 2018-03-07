VIDEO: CCTV footage shows break-in at Worthing adult boutique

An adult boutique, which was one of four stores broken into in Worthing yesterday, has released CCTV footage of the incident.

The adult boutique Cherry Bliss and tanning studio Solarama were broken into in Worthing's Royal Arcade in the early hours of Tuesday (March 6).

CCTV footage from the break in provided by Solarama and Cherry Bliss

Police confirmed that windows were also smashed and entry was gained at Burger Mee, Zen Acupuncture and Aries Dog Boutique.

Nothing was reported stolen at Burger Mee, police confirmed.

A safe, which was believed to have been empty, was stolen from Zen Acupuncture, police said.

Small quantities of cash were reported to have been stolen at Solarama and at Aries Dog Boutique, according to police.

A spokesman said: "Enquiries have been made, but there have been no arrests.

"Anyone with information can contact Sussex Police online or call 101, quoting serial 200 of 06/03."

Staff at Solarama and Cherry Bliss have released CCTV footage and images from the break-in.

Owner Sarah Jane Orchin said the incident was 'such a shame'.

She said: “It’s the hardest thing ever to be an independent trader in Worthing. It’s the last thing I need.”

