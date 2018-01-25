VIDEO: Broadwater Road reopened after man airlifted to hospital

Broadwater Road has now reopened after a serious collision which led to a man being airlifted to hospital.

The collision happened at around 12pm, and the road was closed for almost three hours. Click here for the full story.

The man who was injured, who is in his forties, is currently being treated for serious injuries at Royal Sussex County Hospital.

A man in his forties was airlifted to hospital after the collision in Broadwater Road, Worthing. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

Police are keen to speak to the driver of a 7.5 tonne green lorry who drove past at the time of the incident.

Call 101, quoting serial 468 of 25/01.