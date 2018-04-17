VIDEO AND PICTURES: Pyjama week at Puddle Ducks

Children learned all about water safety during a pyjama week at Puddle Ducks Hampshire and West Sussex.

The swimming school was taking part in The Swimming Teachers’ Association Water Safety Week, an annual water safety campaign with the aim of encouraging people to learn to swim and to do so safely.

Stephanie Grinstead and Vicky Caldecott run a class for little swimmers

Alison Merrett, franchisee, organised a week-long pyjama event to support the safety week, with swimmers attending lessons dressed in their pyjamas to help them learn water safety and survival skills.

Alison said: “The STA is a leading UK charity dedicated to the teaching of swimming, lifesaving and survival techniques.

“Here at Puddle Ducks we want every child to love swimming, respect the water and swim beautifully and we understand how fantastic swimming is and how important it is to swim safely.

“Our swimming programmes ensure that children are taught vital safety and survival skills, which could save their lives should they ever find themselves in danger in the water.

“During our PJ Week, all parents, children and even our teachers are encouraged to wear their pyjamas. We are so proud of all the children who have taken part in our Water Safety Week. They all came eager to learn and dressed head to toe in their pyjamas.”

Puddle Ducks provides swimming classes for children aged up to ten years old. Lessons focus on teaching independent swimming in a nurturing environment with individually-tailored activities to suit all abilities.

Classes take place at pools across Portsmouth, Cosham, Waterlooville, Chichester, Arundel, Littlehampton, Worthing and surrounding areas.