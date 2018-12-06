Versatile house close to Worthing town centre on the market for £425,000

This spacious and versatile three bedroom property is located in a sought-after and private close within walking distance to Worthing town centre and mainline railway station.

The property, in Treveor Close, is also within easy reach of the seafront.

Accommodation comprises a storm porch, hallway, WC, sitting room, dining room and a dual-aspect kitchen on the ground floor, with three bedrooms and a bathroom with a separate WC on the first floor.

Outside, the rear garden is mainly lawned with a paved area, while there is a newly-paved driveway to the front leading to a garage.

Price £425,000.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Jacobs Steel, 54 Chapel Road, Worthing, BN11 1BE.

Telephone 01903 206000 or email: worthing@jacobs-steel.co.uk

