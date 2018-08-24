Velo South - When is it? Where is the route? What roads are closed? Who is taking part?

The first ever Vélo South takes place on September 23 and will see 15,000 cyclists will pedal their way through the county.

Participants will wind 100 miles through the West Sussex countryside, passing Chichester and Horsham, as well as the magnificent rolling hills that are the South Downs National Park.

With around 1,700 metres of climbing, the route is challenging but very rewarding. With highlights including the start and finish lines at Goodwood Motor Circuit, panoramic views of Harting Down and the spectacular Lordington Lavender.

Can I still take part?

General entries may have sold out in just a few days, but there are reserved places for West Sussex residents to take part. All abilities are welcome. Email hello@velosouth.com if you’d like to join 15,000 riders on the start line.

Volunteer:

Route

An event of this scale wouldn’t be possible without an army of amazing volunteers. Over 250 West Sussex residents have already signed up and are set to help contribute to the success of this major event. If you’d like the join them, please email volunteer@velosouth.com

Saturday’s event registration:

Participants will register at the Westgate Leisure Centre in Chichester during the day on Saturday, September 22. This will create additional traffic in and around Chichester, so please adjust your plans accordingly.

Car parking on event day:

Parking will need to be suspended along the Vélo South route on the day. Keep an eye out for traffic enforcement notices which will go out two weeks before the event and find an alternative parking location for your vehicle.

Any vehicle left on the route or parked in a suspended parking bay may be removed from the route.

Local access plans:

A number of local access plans have been developed to increase the access options available to local communities throughout the day.

These can be viewed within the road closure section of the event website. Please head to www.velosouth.com to find out more.

Pedestrians and non-participating cyclists:

Access to walkers and cyclists is not restricted during the event, but members of the public are urged to listen to marshals, take extra care and remain vigilant. You can cross the route on foot and by bicycle, taking the same level of care as you would when crossing a road with motor vehicles on. Cases where non-participating cyclists wish to travel along part of the route, they should travel in the same direction as the cyclists for safety. Unregistered cyclists cannot join the event at any stage along the route.

Emergency services:

All emergency services have been involved in the planning of this event from the beginning. Emergency access will be facilitated at all times throughout the road closures and will always be prioritised during the event. Members of the public should follow normal protocol if they need to report an emergency.

On call doctors, emergency vets and district nurses:

If you are an on call doctor, emergency vet or district nurse that may be affected by the road closures, please get in touch with us on route@velosouth.com and we will be able to assist you.

Famous faces to look out for:

Here are just some of the celebrities saddling up to ride 100 miles at Vélo South:

- Martin Johnson CBE – England Rugby World Cup winning captain in 2003.

- Sally Gunnell OBE – Former Olympic gold medal winning hurdler. Riding for Age UK West Sussex.

- Mark Hunter MBE – Gold medal winning rower at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Road closures include:

A285, A283, parts of the A29, B2133, B2135, Maplehurst Road, Church Lane in Southwater, Plumtree Cross Lane Broadwater, A264, A281, B2133 through Loxwood and Plaistow, Highstead Lane Lurgashall, Fernhurst Road, Habin Hill and North Lane road from Rogate to South Harting, B2146, B2178

For more information, visit www.velosouth.com

