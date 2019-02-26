Van and car collide in Old Shoreham Road

Emergency services were called to a collision which blocked a road in Shoreham this afternoon.

The A283 Old Shoreham Road was blocked both ways between the A27 Shoreham By Pass and the A259 High Street.

Travel news

The collision took place near the railway bridge, according to reports.

The fire service was called to reports of a collision between a car and a van at 3.28pm, a spokesman confirmed.

One crew attended to assist with road safety at the scene.

The fire service left at 4.18pm, the spokesman said.

