Police are seeking to reunite a valuable piece of medical equipment with its rightful owner.

The Nidek YC 1800 laser eye examiner, worth thousands of pounds, was recovered from a property in Lancing, a police spokesman said.

Efforts have been made to identify the owner, but without success, according to the spokesman.

The spokesman said: “If you’ve had this item stolen and believe it belongs to you, please report it online or call 101 quoting serial 47170175421.”